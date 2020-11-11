Oprah Interviews President Barack Obama for THE OPRAH CONVERSATION Nov. 17

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Tuesday, November 17 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT.

The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, will be Oprah Winfrey's guest on a new episode of "The Oprah Conversation," premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Tuesday, November 17 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. The episode will be available to watch for free through Tuesday, December 1.



In their candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama explore the transformative years leading up to his historic presidency, and reflect on the aspirations, perseverance, and accomplishments that brought him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office.



"This book was worth the wait," said Oprah Winfrey. "Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and THE SITUATION ROOM and sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it."



Insightful and deeply personal, the memoir reveals President Obama's introspective and genuine humanity, which propelled and sustained his journey to the presidency and beyond.

Customers can enjoy President Obamas memoir, "A Promised Land," on Apple Books at http://apple.co/Promised-Land-Obama. The memoir is available as an ebook or audiobook narrated by President Obama himself.



"The Oprah Conversation" is a timely Apple Original series that features Oprah leading intimate discussions with today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, exclusively on Apple TV+. Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah hosts conversations that aim to bring truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, revealing gripping stories of human connection.



The series continues to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world, and also offers poignant conversations between Oprah and change makers such as Emmanuel Acho, host of the provocative web series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" in a two-part episode; Professor Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist"; Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author of the memoir that inspired the acclaimed film "Just Mercy"; global music icon Mariah Carey; Oscar-winning actor and humanitarian Matthew McConaughey; legendary Grammy Award winner Stevie Wonder; and quintessential songwriter and storyteller Dolly Parton.



"The Oprah Conversation" is available now, alongside "Oprah Talks COVID-19" and "Oprah's Book Club," on Apple TV+, which has set records as the only new streaming service to instantly launch globally in over 100 countries, and to have been honored with 118 awards nominations and 39 wins and accolades in its first year.



Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple and see the full list of supported devices.



Apple Books makes discovering and enjoying ebooks and audiobooks effortless on iPhone and iPad. Customers can also enjoy Apple Books on Mac, or listen to their audiobook library on Apple Watch and CarPlay.

