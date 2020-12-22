On Brand Productions Presents A QUARANTINE HOLIDAY

On Brand Productions is a new up and coming fully Black-Owned production company taking the industry by storm. After a successful Digital Drama Fest, August series, and Fall Series, they decided to do multiple productions each month until the reopening of Broadway. On Brand was built to change the norms for the theater and film industry altogether. The company puts on four to eight shows every single month. (I.e. plays, musicals, shorts, series, etc.).

On Brand Productions L.L.C. has officially made its way to the T.V. screen! They have been using their ability to push out a diverse set of work amidst the pandemic. Founder Isabel Lorraine announced their journey to Amazon Prime this past week. Being an official streaming partner, On Brand Productions holds the ability to stream features, shorts, music videos, web series, etc., in multiple countries, making a small step towards their journey.

That being said, the holidays are here, and they have constructed a zoom comedy film! They have announced the series A Quarantine Holiday, written and directed by Emily Walugembe and Joyce. Episode 1 is called A Quarantine Christmas and will debut Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020. The project was produced by Isabel Lorraine and Executive producer Don O. Smith. On Brand Productions is pleased and excited about these next steps and invites you to see the show! For more information visit On Brand Productions and subscribe!

The Synopsis:

The Johnson Family spends Christmas in a virtual meeting and encounters surprises along the way. READ MORE...

The cast put together an amazing project in a week. With Starr-Lyne Paul, Kellie Williams, Jacqueline Falltreads, Gage Hendrix, and Aria Moody this comedy is brought to life by a team full of talented artists making work happen within the pandemic. On Brand Productions is incredibly proud and cannot thank the cast enough for their amazing work. They hope you join them and see the show! Available on Prime Video on December 23rd, 2020! You can read more about the cast at READ MORE...

You can find more information directly on the website at onbrandproductions.org or their social media. Follow the socials for giveaways, the newest information, and to support their creations!

Facebook: facebook.com/onbrandproductions

Instagram: instagram.com/onbrandproductions

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvD05WPSi45izKqT_AaibBg/featured?view_as=subscriber

Twitter: https://twitter.com/onbrandprod