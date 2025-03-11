Omar Epps and Wiz Khalifa to Headline MOSES THE BLACK Drama Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Chukwudi Iwuji will star in the inspiring gangland drama Moses the Black, which is written and directed by Yelena Popovic (Man of God). Producers include Alexandros Potter and Popovic for Simeon Faith, with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television on board as executive producers.

Moses the Black is a story of a gangster in modern day Chicago inspired by an incredible story of repentance of the fifth-century saint of the same name. Epps plays Chicago gang leader and lead character ‘Malik,’ with Khalifa as ‘2wo-3ree’, the confident and volatile leader of Malik’s young crew. Quavo plays ‘Straw’, Malik’s arch-nemesis. The title character, ‘St. Moses the Black,’ is played by Iwuji. Principal photography is slated for later this spring in Chicago.



Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is an executive producer, rapper, actor, and entrepreneur who has made a lasting impact on music, film, and television. He first rose to global fame with his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, later starring in the semi-autobiographical film of the same name. Through his G-Unit Film and Television production company Jackson is the creator and executive producer behind the Power Universe, as well as hit series like BMF and Hip-Hop Homicides. He also serves as executive producer of the Den of Thieves sequel and has expanded his influence into the FAST channel space with the launch of the 50 Cent Action Channel. His versatility and business acumen have cemented his status as a multifaceted force in entertainment.

Omar Epps is an American actor, author, and producer known for his versatile performances in film and television. He first gained recognition in the 1992 movie Juice, starring alongside Tupac Shakur, and went on to star in popular films like Love & Basketball, The Wood, and In Too Deep. Epps is also well-known for his long-running role as Dr. Eric Foreman on the hit TV series House and his most recent role as Detective Malcolm Howard on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Wiz Khalifa is a GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated artist. He burst onto the scene with his 2010 hit single Black and Yellow, which topped the Billboard Hot 100, symbolizing his Pittsburgh roots. His collaboration with Charlie Puth on See You Again, a tribute to actor Paul Walker, further cemented his place in pop culture, amassing billions of views worldwide. He’s also known for his soundtrack titles on Furious 7, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Suicide Squad and Vampire Academy and for playing George Clinton in the feature Spinning Gold. His highly anticipated new album, Kush + Orange Juice 2, will be released on April 18th.

Quavo is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor best known as a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos. Beyond music, he’s made a growing impact in film and television, with appearances in the movie Praise This and the FX series Atlanta. He’s also featured in Black-ish and voiced a character in Star: Trek Lower Decks, showing his range beyond music.

Chukwudi Iwuji is a Nigerian-British actor known for his powerful stage presence and dynamic screen performances. A classically trained performer, he’s been a standout in Shakespearean theatre and gained wider recognition for his role as The High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Iwuji also appeared in the acclaimed HBO series Peacemaker and the thriller John Wick: Chapter 2. Most recently he co-starred alongside Eddie Redmayne in the Peacock/Sky hit series Day of the Jackal.

