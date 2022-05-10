OZARK Tops Netflix Viewership the Week of May 2

Fans are not ready to say goodbye to The Byrdes. For the second week in a row, Ozark Season 4, topped the English TV list with an astounding 102.12M hours viewed. The series was the most viewed title this week and was in the Top 10 in 81 countries. Season 1 also jumped onto the list at #7 with 13.64M hours viewed. Moving into the second spot (and into our hearts) is GRACE AND FRANKIE Season 7: The Final Episodes. Starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, the comedy about female friendship pulled in 23.18M hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 29 countries.

After seven weeks, Bridgerton lovers can still rejoice as Season 2 remained on the list with 21.24M hours viewed. Selling Sunset Season 5 continued to hold steady with 17.41M hours viewed. Anatomy of a Scandal, starring Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery, was at #5 with 15.34M hours viewed. The limited series was in the Top 10 in 44 countries. Nick and Charlie (or Charlie and Nick) continued to pull on viewers' heartstrings. Heartstopper came in at #6 with 14.97M hours viewed. New entrants on the list included Nigerian limited series Blood Sisters (11.07M hours viewed) and Meltdown: Three Mile Island (10.85M hours viewed).

On the English Films side, complicated love story 365 Days: This Day took the top spot with 27.53M hours viewed - appearing in the Top 10 in 89 countries. South African film Silverton Siege came in at #3 with 11.15M hours viewed and made the Top 10 in 59 countries. Based on the young adult bestseller by Sarah Dessen, Along for THE RIDE debuted at #4 with 10.84M hours viewed, and the film appeared in the Top 10 in 37 countries.

Viewers were in the mood for laughs with this week's non-English film titles. The Takedown brought viewers on an adventure with an unlikely duo as the film entered the list with 27.09M hours viewed. The French comedy was in the Top 10 in 75 countries. Honeymoon With My Mother also gave fans comedic relief - the Spanish film had 23.24M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 69 countries. Meanwhile, feel-good Mexican comedy 40 Years Young had 6.96M hours viewed.

Colombian thriller The Marked Heart continued to lead the non-English TV list three weeks in a row with 48.55M hours viewed. Suspenseful Spanish drama Welcome to Eden took viewers on an unexpected journey full of secrets and entrapments. The series was #2 with 25.82M hours viewed and within the Top 10 in 51 countries. New series on the lists included the fifth and final season of Argentinian series El marginal with 13.26M hours viewed and Korean fantasy, music drama, The Sound of Magic with 9.64M hours viewed.