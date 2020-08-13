OWN's Docu-Series BLACK LOVE Returns For Its Fourth Season This September

The series will premiere back-to-back episodes on Saturday, September 5.

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today the fourth season of its popular and ground-breaking two-time NAACP nominated docu-series "Black Love" will premiere back-to-back episodes on Saturday, September 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series, which celebrates love stories from the Black community, ranked #1 in its Friday night time slot across all cable with African American W25-54.

"Black Love," created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver continue to present real, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories from some of the most successful people in business, entertainment as well as everyday couples. This season, featured couples such as Dulé Hill & Jazmyn Simon, Jemele Hill & Ian Wallace, Bill & Kristen Bellamy, and Deborah Joy Winans & Terrence Williams will discuss topics from the early days of marriage to navigating grief, mental health, and the changes in intimacy over time.

"Black Love," from filmmakers Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver ("‪The Perfect Guy") and Confluential Films, seeks to answer the burning question, "What does it take to make a marriage work?" The Olivers set out to increase representation and create transparency around marriage in the Black community and first launched the show as newlyweds. They've now been married over five years and are raising three sons under four years old. As their marriage and family have evolved, the show's topics have also deepened.

