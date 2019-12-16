ONCE UPON A TIME Creators Set EPIC Fairy Tale Series at ABC

Deadline reports that the creators of "Once Upon a Time" will produce a new romantic anthology at ABC. The series, "Epic," is also based on Disney.

The series hails from "Once Upon a Time" writer Brigette Hales and series creators/executive producers/showrunners Eddy Kitsis & Adam Horowitz.

"Epic" is set in the fairytale universe of Disney. Taking place in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest, it will center on a whole new set of new heroes, villains, princes, princesses and all manner of magical beings.

While it will pay homage to the classic signposts we're all familiar with from the stories we grew up with, Epic will endeavor to create a whole new batch of characters as it explores love in all its forms.

