ON THE ROAM, Starring Jason Momoa, to Premiere on Max Next Week

The series debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JANUARY 18 on Max.
The Max Original documentary series ON THE ROAM, starring Jason Momoa, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, JANUARY 18 on Max. The eight-episode series will debut two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on February 8.
ON THE ROAM is an eight-part cinematic docu-series following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship.
ON THE ROAM is created by Jason Momoa; co-directed and executive produced by Jason Momoa, Brian Mendoza; executive produced by Kyle Wheeler; produced by Jason Mendoza; co-executive produced by Paris Herbert-Taylor.
