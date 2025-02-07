ON SWIFT HORSES Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi Sets Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sony Pictures Classics has announced that they will release ON SWIFT HORSES in theaters nationwide on April 25, 2025. The film is set to close out the SXSW Film & TV Festival in March. Based on the novel by Shannon Pufahl, the film is directed by Daniel Minahan (FELLOW TRAVELERS, DEADWOOD: THE MOVIE, SERIES 7: THE CONTENDERS) with a screenplay by Bryce Kass (LIZZIE).

ON SWIFT HORSES stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (NORMAL PEOPLE, TWISTERS), Jacob Elordi (PRISCILLA, SALTBURN), Will Poulter (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3), Sasha Calle (THE FLASH), and Diego Calva (BABYLON).

ON SWIFT HORSES follows Muriel and her husband Lee as they are beginning a bright new life in California upon Lee’s return from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off IN SEARCH OF the young card cheat, he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.

The film is presented by Ley Line Entertainment (EVERYTHING EVERWHERE ALL AT ONCE), FirstGen Content (BIRD), Cor Cordium (NOMADLAND), The Dan Corp, Wavelength (WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?), and Killer Films (CAROL). The film is executive produced by Nate Kamiya, David Darby, Claude Amadeo, Randal Sandler, Chris Triana, Jenifer Westphal, Joe Plummer, Christine Vachon, Mason Plotts, Alvaro R. Valente, Bryce Kass, Lauren Shelton, Jeffrey Penman, Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Teddy Schwarzman and John Friedberg and produced by Peter Spears, Daniel Minahan, Tim Headington, Mollye Asher, Theresa Steele Page, and Michael D’ Alto.

