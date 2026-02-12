OFF CAMPUS Series Gets Season Two Order at Prime Video

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of the Season One premiere of Off Campus, Prime Video has renewed the series for a second season. Based on the book series from Elle Kennedy, the first season of the college soap will be available on Prime Video this May.

According to the synopsis, "Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood." The first season will follow the romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.

“Off Campus captures the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling that truly resonates with our global Prime Video audience,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“With its passionate fan base, rich source material, and an incredible creative team bringing Briar U to life, we knew that this series had the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season. Set against the high-intensity world of college hockey, the series explores deeply personal journeys and is brought to life by a tremendously talented cast whose chemistry and authenticity make every moment feel real. We have great confidence in the way Louisa has mastered this adaptation and we’re excited to give fans even more of the romance, friendship, and heart that define the series.”

Previously announced series regulars of Off Campus include Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers) Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy, Heartbreak High) and Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads).

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

Elle Kennedy, the creator of the Off Campus universe, is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of more than 50 contemporary fiction and romance novels. Her works have been translated into over 25 languages and sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime