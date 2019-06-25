North Fork TV Festival Announces Pilot Finalists

The North Fork TV Festival announced the final seven independent pilots in the competition to be screened at this year's festival. Of these seven, the festival's esteemed judges will select four to screen at the Greenport Theatre in Greenport, NY, on October 4-5, 2019.

"We went looking for the very best in indie TV," said Elias Plagianos, Director of Programming for the festival. "And we found a diverse group of creators from around the world who are telling unique compelling stories in every genre. I'm so proud of them, and I'm confident we accomplished our goal."

The finalists are the following:

? BEYOND THE BADGE - directed by Ryan Miningham and Samuel Bennetts

? EVERYONE IS DOING GREAT - directed by James Lafferty

? M - directed by Javier Devitt

? OTIS - directed by Alexander Etseyatse

? RAINBOW RUTHIE - directed by Ruth Marantz

? SHEPHERD - directed by Andrew Bryan

? UPS AND DOWNS - directed by Eoin Cleland

"Narrowing down this year's many terrific submissions was painful, but our seven finalists truly exemplify independent storytelling at its very best," said Founder Noah Doyle. "We can't wait to see which four our judges choose, and we look forward to getting them in a room with buyers in Greenport."

The seven finalists now advance to be reviewed carefully by a panel of highly successful showrunners:

? Theresa Rebeck - creator of "Smash"

? Rockne S. O'Bannon - creator of "Defiance"

? David Feigne - co-creator of "Raising the Bar"

? David Greenwalt - writer and director of "Grimm"

"Being a judge for the festival is the ideal opportunity for me to work with ambitious, independent creators," said Greenwalt. "I'm incredibly excited to help select winning pilots and then meet everyone in Greenport this fall. I hope we'll see another deal or two made this year too."

The four winning selections will be announced on July 10.

For more information, including the full list of events and screenings at this year's festival, visit https://northfork.tv/ and follow @NorthForkTV on Twitter and Instagram.





