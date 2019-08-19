Niecy Nash to Host THE BLACK GIRLS ROCK! AWARDS

BET Networks and Beverly Bond, CEO, Executive Producer and Creator of BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® are excited to announce Emmy-nominated actress, Niecy Nash as host of The 2019 BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® Awards on BET. This year's celebration will tape on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, NJ. The broadcast will premiere on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 8:00 P.M. ET/PT on BET.

The 2019 star-studded line up of celebrants include Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominated actress, director, and producer Angela Bassett (Icon Award), Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actress and director Regina King (Star Power Award), GRAMMY-Awardâ€¯ winning singer/songwriter Ciara(Rock Star Award), Academy Award and Emmy Award-nominated producer and industry trailblazer Debra Martin Chase (Shot Caller Award) two-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician H.E.R. (Young Gifted and Black Award), and activists The Mothers of The Movement Sybrina Fulton, Geneva Reed Veal, Gwen Carr, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton and Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley (Community Change Agent Award).

"I am thrilled to host this year's BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards, said 2019 host, Niecy Nash. "We are celebrating Black women who serve the world with style, grace, class and sass! Our honorees are truly shining bright. In a room full of Black girl magic anything could happen! This is going to be an amazing event!"

Creator and Executive Producer, Beverly Bond added, "BLACK GIRLS ROCK® on BET is the mecca for Black girl brilliance. This show is the preeminent annual celebration of Black women and girl's influence across sectors and this year's cohort of celebrants are stellar examples of our illustrious contributions to the world." Bond continued, "Multifaceted actress Niecy Nash brings her own unique flavor of black girl magic as our host and we couldn't be more thrilled. Our lineup from host to honorees, performers and M.A.D. Girls all rock and I'm looking forward to presenting another empowering and dynamic show."

The 2018 BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® Awards celebrants included: Mary J. Blige (Star Power Award); Judith Jamison (Living Legend Award); Naomi Campbell (Black Girl Magic Award); Lena Waithe (Shot Caller Award); and Tarana Burke (Community Change Agent Award). The show included special appearances by Ava DuVernay, Ciara, Misty Copeland, Naturi Naughton, Storm Reid, Niatia Kirkland; and memorable performances from Yolanda Adams, Tamia, H.E.R., Victory Boyd and Alvin Ailey Dance Theater's Jacqueline Green.

The televised special is a BET Networks, B.G.R. Enterprises Inc./BONDVISION MEDIA and Jesse Collins Entertainment production. The executive producers are Beverly Bond, creator and CEO of BLACK GIRLS ROCK! ®, Connie Orlando, Head of Original Programming & Production for BET Networks and Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.





