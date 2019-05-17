New Web Series P'S IN A POD Announced

Ps in a Pod, a new web series, created by and starring Alex Pires, Co-Starring Stephanie Windland and executive produced by Richard Wingert starts on a blind date between Pete (Pires) and Polly (Windland) at a bar in Brooklyn. At first, they seem to be "two peas in a [neurotic] pod" but something is off. After a ton of awkward fumbling - including an uproarious attempt at sex - they simultaneously realize they are perfect as friends.

As luck would have it, Polly is looking for a room and Pete needs a room-mate. A best friendship is born! "Pod follows how funny and real it is to have a close, platonic friendship between a man and a woman," says executive producer, Richard Wingert.

"By eliminating the "Will they? Won't they?" dynamic we make room for a ton of very funny and very touching situations that audiences have been deprived of in an episodic sitcom format," creator and star, Alex Pires, exuberantly exclaimed; while co-star, Stephanie Windland chimed in with "The world is going through a paradigm shift in terms of the roles men and women play separately - this series shows how they come together under this new way of thinking," she said regarding the evolving friendship the series depicts.

Pod follows the characters through semi-story lined episodes "a day in the life" style. We see them struggle - both comedic and realistic - with germaphobia, stereotypes, cultural-diversity, identity, romanticizing the past, relationships, depression and so much more.

We learn something new about the Ps - Pete & Polly - every episode. Things that we know or will learn about ourselves as well. It seems the stronger their friendship, the wilder things get. They just want to be happy and healthy but between self-sabotage and the universe who knows what will happen!





