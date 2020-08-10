New Song Released From Musical Film TRIPLE THREAT

The song, Piece of Me, is available now!

"PIECE OF ME," an original song by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor (Off-Broadway's Unlock'd, Island Song) from the new musical film Triple Threat, is now available to stream on Spotify or for digital download on iTunes.

Listen below!

Featuring a musical score by Carner & Gregor as well as Dana Aliya Levinson, Triple Threat - an upcoming feature film where Broadway ambitions test lifelong friendships and an unconventional family - is written by Stacey Maltin and Jay DeYonker with direction by Maltin.

Triple Threat is set in New York City's vibrant arts scene, where young people with big dreams come to make it on the shining stages of Broadway. Chloe (Stacey Maltin) and Maggie (Margarita Zhitnikova) put every fiber of their being into bringing their musical, Firefly, to the Great White Way, but as they prepare for the first-ever workshop, their lead actor Griffin Voss (Aramie Payton) - ridiculously talented, and he knows it! - drops out of the show for a lucrative underwear commercial. Panicked, they turn to Gus (Jay DeYonker), a sexy new friend who steps up to the plate and takes over the role. Ten years later, the show attracts the interest of Audrey Williamson (Catherine Curtin), a major Broadway producer who promises everything they've ever dreamed. But being an artist at 30 is not quite being an artist at 20, and Gus has other things on his mind, namely starting a family. Single and longing for fatherhood, he turns to Chloe and Maggie for help. Maggie jumps on to carry the child while Chloe reluctantly agrees to donate the egg with the caveat that she won't be considered the child's mother. As the three besties struggle with diverging visions of their future, their respective babies come into the world and change things forever.

Starring Stacey Maltin, Margarita Zhitnikova and Jay DeYonker, the cast also features Catherine Curtin ("Insecure," "Stranger Things") as Audrey Williamson, Mark St. Cyr ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") as Caleb, Neal Lerner ("Orange is the New Black") as Bradley Sands, Gina Naomi Baez (Off-Broadway's Women on Fire) as Laura, Aury Krebs (Off-Broadway's Darling Grenadine) as Chiara, Aramie Payton (Off-Broadway's Bat Out of Hell, Cruel Intentions: The Musical national tour) as Griffin, Yurel Echezarreta (Moulin Rouge, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) as Pip, Megan Kane (Off-Broadway's Emojiland) as Noga, Caleb Schaaf as Jamie, Michael Varamogiannis as Liam, and Steven Rada as Logan.

"Piece of Me" is performed by Aury Krebs, who plays the role of Chiara, an actor in Triple Threat's Broadway-bound musical Firefly. The song is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Tidal, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Youtube and TikTok.

A Besties Make Movies production, Triple Threat will be released in the near future.

The film is produced by Jackie Schwartz, Margarita Zhitnikova, Carrie Radigan, Martha Frances Williams, and Stacey Maltin with cinematography by Dani Tenenbaum and Joel Crane. Choreography is by Sara Andreas; Mischa Ipp and Vanessa Velasquez served as assistant directors.

For more information, visit www.TripleThreatFilm.net.

Photo Credit Bruna LaCerda

