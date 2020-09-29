New Season of THIS IS BRANCHBURG Premieres Oct. 1

The small town of Branchburg, New Jersey has many stories to tell, whether you’d like to hear them or not.

The second season of This is Branchburg podcast premieres on October 1 with Adult Swim. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

A mix of sketches, monologues, and character studies, This Is Branchburg is a weekly scripted podcast about the bizarre residents of Branchburg, a fictionalized version of the real Branchburg, New Jersey. From the last remaining milkman who wanders around town recalling his heyday, to a middle school principal who guts the school's budget to fund his nine-bus motorcade, to a local business owner who will tie your tie for you.

The podcast is distributed by the WarnerMedia Podcast Network. This is Branchburg is written and performed by Brendan O'Hare and Cory Snearowski. Sound by Alex Gilson. Produced by Tim Heidecker and Dave Kneebone.

For more information on the podcast, visit AdultSwim.com and follow @BranchburgPod on Twitter.

