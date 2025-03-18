New Season of GHOST ADVENTURES Sets April Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley are back with an all-new season of the hit series Ghost Adventures, premiering with a landmark two-hour episode on Wednesday, April 16 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel, and streaming next day on Max and discovery+. As they embark on groundbreaking investigations shrouded in paranormal legends, the team uncovers frightening accounts of ghostly activity that invoke chills at every turn.

The crew’s mission to document the afterlife takes them to iconic haunted locations this season, including the first-ever investigation of the legendary Poltergeist House in Simi Valley, CA and a historic séance at the Winchester Mystery House to summon Harry Houdini’s spirit, alongside his only known blood relative, on the 100th anniversary of his visit. As the team conducts immersive lockdown investigations at each site using the latest scientific gadgets and technology, they seek to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and a deeper understanding of these supernatural mysteries.

In the special two-hour season premiere “Poltergeist House Curse,” Bagans and the crew dig deep into the mystery of the famed Poltergeist House, launching an unprecedented investigation inside the site of the classic horror film location to uncover the truth behind a rumored curse. Did real-life events converge with Poltergeist's fictional storyline to unlock a lethal, ancient darkness? After the team’s lockdown leaves them with more questions than answers, Bagans believes a terrifying relic from the 1982 film could provide insight into the sinister energy that haunts the suburban California home.

Later this season, the team investigates the infamously haunted Glen Tavern Inn with special guest, musician and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis; explores reported hauntings of a legendary bootlegger at a shuttered casino with comedian and paranormal aficionado Matt Rife; tackles a chilling new investigation inside Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum where a newly acquired artifact from America’s most prolific serial killer is wreaking havoc throughout the mansion; and more.

