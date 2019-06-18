New Season of COMEDIANSÂ INÂ CARSÂ GETTINGÂ COFFEE to Feature Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen and More

Jun. 18, 2019  
A new season of COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE is heading to Netflix on July 19, 2019.

Jerry Seinfeld's roving talk show combines coffee, laughs, and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-filled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy.

This season's guests include: Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and Barry Marder.

Previous seasons of the series are currently streaming on Netflix.

Past guests on the show have included the late Jerry Lewis, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hasan Minhaj, Dana Carvey, Neil Brennan, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifinakis, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle.



