New PBS KIDS TALK ABOUT: RACE AND RACISM Special To Debut In October

The Special Will Debut on October 9

Today, PBS Kids announced a new special, "PBS KIDS Talk About: Race and Racism," premiering October 9. The half-hour program will feature authentic conversations between real children and their parents, and will include content from PBS Kids series DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, ARTHUR and XAVIER RIDDLE AND THE SECRET MUSEUM. The show will feature kids and their parents talking about race and racial justice-related topics in an age-appropriate way, such as noticing differences in race, understanding what racism can look like, and embracing the role we all have to play in standing up for ourselves and each other -- offering viewers ideas to build on as they continue these important conversations at home.

The special will debut as part of PBS KIDS Family Night on the PBS Kids 24/7 channel, and will also be available on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings), and streaming on pbskids.org, the PBS Kids Video app and on PBS KIDS' Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

"PBS KIDS believes kids are capable of understanding and talking through tough, but important issues with the adults in their lives - something that has been core to our mission for the last 50 years," said Lesli Rotenberg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, Children's Media and Education, PBS. "Through the PBS Kids Talk About: Race and Racism special, our goal is to support parents in talking with their children about race, anti-Black racism in our country, and how to be actively anti-racist. Parents have increasingly asked us for these resources, and we hope that this special will provide a helpful starting point in whatever way they choose to have these conversations with their children."

"PBS KIDS Talk About," previously an online-only video series, models authentic and practical parent-child conversations that reflect PBS KIDS' core values of kindness and curiosity, and has included real families addressing topics such as feelings and emotions, relationships and family, curiosity and wonder, bravery and courage, and self-confidence and determination.

To support this new offering, PBS Kids provides a variety of resources to help parents talk to young children about race and racism. This resource HUB on PBS Kids for Parents includes articles, a webinar, booklists, links to programming, and more tips and resources to help parents have meaningful conversations with young children about race, racism, and being anti-racist.

Produced by Crossroads Productions for PBS, the special was developed in consultation with Dr. Aisha White (Director, The P.R.I.D.E Program (Positive Racial Identity Development in Early Education)), Dr. Renée Wilson-Simmons (Executive Director, ACE (Adverse Childhood Experience) Awareness Foundation), and Dr. Dana Winters (Director of Simple Interactions and Academic Programs; Assistant Professor of Child and Family Studies, Fred Rogers Center). The "PBS KIDS Talk About" series and the "PBS KIDS Talk About: Race and Racism" special were created with major funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

