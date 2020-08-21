New Music from THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN and Other Disney Programs

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN is streaming on Disney+ today.

The One and Only Ivan Original Soundtrack features an original end credit song "Free" written by Diane Warren and performed by Charlie Puth. The score is composed by Craig Armstrong and is available here.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Soundtrack

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order original soundtrack is now available on all digital platforms. With music by Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton, the Walt Disney Records soundtrack features 44 original tracks, totaling over three hours of music.

Stream the new song "6ft from Love" performed by Rainsford from Freeform's "Love in the Time of Corona" four-part miniseries premiering this weekend.

