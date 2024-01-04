New Eric André Comedy Special to Premiere on Adult Swim This Month With Billy Porter

Jan. 04, 2024

New Eric André Comedy Special to Premiere on Adult Swim This Month With Billy Porter

Eric André will bring his anarchic comedy show “Eric André Live Near Broadway” to Adult Swim Thursday, January 18 at midnight ET/PT.

Featuring André's lo-fi brand of late-night entertainment and punk rock comedy, his performance at Terminal 5 in New York City was filmed for the half-hour special, and includes guest appearances from Emmy and Tony winning actor Billy Porter alongside fan-favorite characters The Grim Reaper and The Fridge Keeper.

“We're spilling ranch-covered nightmares across America, and now we're entering your home thanks to Adult Swim,” said André.

A staple of Adult Swim programming since it first debuted in 2012, the sixth season of “Eric Andre Show” premiered on Adult Swim last year.

André and Mike Rosenstein serve as Executive Producers. “Eric André Live Near Broadway” will also be available the next day on Max.  

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim is the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as “Rick and Morty,” “Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal,” “The Eric Andre Show,” “SMILING FRIENDS,” “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” and “My Adventures with Superman.”

Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including “Housing Complex C,” “Uzumaki,” and “FLCL.” Adult Swim airs nightly from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via Max. Connect with Adult Swim on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok. Subscribe to Adult Swim on YouTube.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.



