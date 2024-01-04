New Eric André Comedy Special to Premiere on Adult Swim This Month With Billy Porter

Eric André will bring his anarchic comedy show “Eric André Live Near Broadway” to Adult Swim Thursday, January 18 at midnight ET/PT.

Featuring André's lo-fi brand of late-night entertainment and punk rock comedy, his performance at Terminal 5 in New York City was filmed for the half-hour special, and includes guest appearances from Emmy and Tony winning actor Billy Porter alongside fan-favorite characters The Grim Reaper and The Fridge Keeper.

“We're spilling ranch-covered nightmares across America, and now we're entering your home thanks to Adult Swim,” said André.

A staple of Adult Swim programming since it first debuted in 2012, the sixth season of “Eric Andre Show” premiered on Adult Swim last year.

André and Mike Rosenstein serve as Executive Producers. “Eric André Live Near Broadway” will also be available the next day on Max.

