New Episode Of HARD KNOCKS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS Debuts Tonight

Quarterback Dak Prescott makes significant progress with his injury rehab while an inter-squad practice against the Rams leads to tension with Rams' superstar Aaron Donald.

The Cowboys end their time in Oxnard, CA with a trip to Arizona to play JJ Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald and the Arizona Cardinals.

