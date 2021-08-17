Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Episode Of HARD KNOCKS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS Debuts Tonight

pixeltracker

HARD KNOCKS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS is narrated by Liev Schreiber.

Aug. 17, 2021  
New Episode Of HARD KNOCKS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS Debuts Tonight

Quarterback Dak Prescott makes significant progress with his injury rehab while an inter-squad practice against the Rams leads to tension with Rams' superstar Aaron Donald.

The Cowboys end their time in Oxnard, CA with a trip to Arizona to play JJ Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald and the Arizona Cardinals.

HARD KNOCKS will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max and have encore plays Wednesday nights.

Be sure to check out the official HBO Sports HARD KNOCKS Podcast which will have five episodes, dropping each week. You can listen here.

HARD KNOCKS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS is narrated by Liev Schreiber.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nik Walker Photo
Nik Walker
Annelise May Baker Photo
Annelise May Baker
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann

From This Author Sarah Jae Leiber