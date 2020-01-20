New Documentary Series HOME to Premiere April 17 on Apple

After being announced as part of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival lineup, Apple today revealed that "Home" will debut globally April 17, exclusively on Apple TV+.

"Home" is a new documentary series that offers viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world's most innovative homes. Each episode in the nine-episode first season unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them.

"Home" is executive produced by Joe Poulin, Matthew Weaver, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Doug Pray, Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser and Kim Rozenfeld. Nick Stern serves as co-executive producer, and the series hails from MediaWeaver, Four M Studios and Altimeter Films.

The new series will premiere globally on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.





