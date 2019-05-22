Netflix to Produce HELLO, UNIVERSE Film Based on Erin Entrada Kelly's Novel

Netflix today announced it will produce a live action family movie, Hello, Universe, based on the 2018 Newbery Award winning, New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Erin Entrada Kelly.

Playwright and screenwriter Michael Golamco (Always Be My Maybe) will adapt the book and Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi (Fruitvale Station, Roxanne Roxanne) of Significant Productions will produce.

In Hello Universe, when a bully's antics land a timid boy in the bottom of a well, his self-proclaimed psychic friend and unknowing crush team up to find him.

Newbery Medalist Erin Entrada Kelly's Hello, Universe is a funny and poignant neighborhood story about unexpected friendships. Told from four intertwining points of view - two boys and two girls - the novel celebrates bravery, being different, and finding your inner bayani (hero). It is published by Greenwillow Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Children's Books.

Hello, Universe joins Netflix's growing slate of live action movies featuring kids and teens and made for families, which includes the upcoming comedy Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart (Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things), written by Sam Wolfson (Andi Mack, Finding Carter), and produced by Wonderland's McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh. Also on the movie slate is A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, directed by Rachel Talalay (Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale) and based on author Joe Ballarini's novel of the same name.





