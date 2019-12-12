Netflix to Debut ALL THE BRIGHT PLACES on February 28

Netflix has announced that its upcoming film All The Bright Places will debut on the streamer on February 28, 2020.

Netflix also released the key art for the film - see it below!

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other's lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

The series stars Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O'Hara, Lamar Johnson, Virginia Gardner, Felix Mallard, Sofia Hasmik, with Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Wilson.





Related Articles