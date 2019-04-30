Netflix Renews ON MY BLOCK For Season Three

Netflix has renewed On My Block for a third season.

The cast set to reprise their roles include Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco and Jessica Marie Garcia. Additional casting news for season three will be announced at a later date.

Co-Creator Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Co-Creators and Executive Producers also set to return alongside Iungerich include Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft (All Eyez on Me) with Jamie Dooner to return as Co-Executive Producer.

Production on the Netflix original series will begin later this year in Los Angeles, CA.

On My Block, co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez On Me), is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.





