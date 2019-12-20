Netflix Renews GREEN EGGS AND HAM for Second Season

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed animated series Green Eggs and Ham for a second season with Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving.

Watch the Holiday Themed Announcement for Season Two below!

In Green Eggs and Ham, Sam and Guy's adventures continue in an all-new season that takes them around the globe and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between TWO SIDES of a delicious conflict!

The series is created by Jared Stern, executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Stern, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman, and produced by Helen Kalafatic.

The second season will feature 10 half-hour episodes of hand-drawn 2D animation, produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Green Eggs and Ham is currently streaming worldwide, only on Netflix.





