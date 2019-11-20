Netflix Orders Female-Driven Dramedy Series Produced By John Wells and Margot Robbie

Netflix orders female-driven dramedy series Maid, inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land.

Maid will chronicle a single mother who turns to housekeeping to-barely-make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid will be a beautiful, alive, gritty, and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

Writer/Showrunner: Molly Smith Metzler (Shameless, Orange is the New Black) is the writer and showrunner on the series, and she will also executive produce.

Executive producers include John Wells and Erin Jontow with John Wells Productions; Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom with LuckyChap Entertainment; Stephanie Land.

LuckyChap Entertainment said of the announcement, "Stephanie Land's book is a powerful and necessary read, with incredible insight into the struggles people face whilst just trying to get by. We are thrilled to partner with John Wells and his amazing team, as well as WBTV and Netflix, to help this story reach as wide of an audience as possible."

John Wells spoke about the news saying, "Stephanie tells the searing and remarkably human story of a young woman battling to find a secure future for herself and her infant daughter, Mia, in the face of overwhelming odds and governmental assistance programs of impossible complexity. We're delighted to be able to partner with LuckyChap, Warner Bros, and the extraordinarily talented Molly Metzler to tell this moving story."

Netflix said, "Maid is a poignant portrait that chronicles Stephanie Land's strife and victories, and has the power to connect with our members around the world as they identify with her struggles and root for her success. We're excited to share the stories inspired by Stephanie's book and bring them to life along with WBTV, John Wells Productions and LuckyChap Entertainment." Channing Dungey, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix.





