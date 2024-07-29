Netflix Greenlights FAMOUS LAST WORDS Docuseries

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Famous Last Words, a groundbreaking documentary series spotlighting renowned cultural icons secretly giving their final interviews – which will be announced and aired posthumously – is in production from Emmy award winner Brad Falchuk, through his Teley-Vision banner; BSNA, a Banijay company; and Netflix, in partnership with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Based on the highly acclaimed Danish TV format Det Sidste Ord, Famous Last Words is a series of longform interviews with notable personalities who have spent their lives making significant contributions to humanity and culture. However, the guests and episodes are to be announced and aired only after the passing of the participant, with these interviews being held and preserved by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. However, with only the interviewee and interviewer present for the private recording session in a studio facilitated by remotely operated cameras, the docuseries results in a time capsule containing intimate conversations that capture the heartfelt reflections of luminaries. This approach not only captures the raw and emotional reflections of the guests, but also creates an intimate and safe space for the guest, knowing that their interview is confidential and will not air until after their death.

“From the moment that Mikkel Bondesen brought the format to our company and Netflix, everyone was on board,” said Falchuk. “Netflix is the perfect place for this unique show. The experience for the audience and the participant is moving, odd, and transcendent. It’s not like any other interview show that has ever been made. It’s a true celebration of life and the opportunity to have the last word.”

Falchuk and Mikkel Bondesen will executive produce with David Goldberg and showrunner David Friedman for the US market for Netflix, which has secured worldwide rights to the program. Famous Last Words is Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision’s second series, and first non-scripted, that has gone into production under their multi-year deal with the streamer.

