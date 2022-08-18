Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Announces THE DECAMERON Soapy Period Drama Series

The series is under Jenji Kohan’s overall deal.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Netflix has announced a series order for The Decameron under Jenji Kohan's overall deal.

The soapy period drama aims to examine the timely themes of class systems, power struggles and survival in a time of pandemic with a touch of levity, brought together by a charming and riotous ensemble of characters.

In 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in THE HILLS of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival.

Serving as Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer is Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters, American Princess). Executive Producers include Jenji Kohan (Glow, Teenage Bounty Hunters, Orange is the New Black), Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann for Tilted Productions.

The eight episode series will be directed and executive produced by Mike Uppendahl (Ratched, AMERICAN CRIME Story).

Jenji Kohan: "Kathleen Jordan is the real freakin' deal. I am so excited and grateful that I get to work with her and we get to make this awesome, funny, timely, weird show together for Netflix."

Kathleen Jordan: "I'm absolutely thrilled that I get to work with Jenji, Tara, Blake, and Netflix again. I can't wait for people to meet this ridiculous group of characters. I'm sure Giovanni Boccaccio would be... confused?"



