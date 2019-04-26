Netflix Announces REALITY Z Based on the British Zombie Show DEAD SET

During Rio Creative Conference's Primetime panel tonight, Netflix, the world's leading internet entertainment service, announced its first Brazilian zombie show, Reality Z. Based on the critically acclaimed British production Dead Set, created by Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror), the series was adapted by International Emmy award-winning Brazilian director, screenwriter and executive producer Cláudio Torres with Conspiração's production.

An ode to horror, humor and Pop culture, the show narrates in five episodes a zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo, The House of the Gods, during its elimination night. The studio becomes a shelter for those who seek salvation in Rio de Janeiro where chaos and hopelessness begin to rule. Principal photography has commenced, starring Guilherme Weber (O Negócio, Real: O Plano por Trás da História), Jesus Luz (Guerra dos Sexos, Aquele Beijo), Ana Hartmann (Onde Nascem os Fortes, Me Chama de Bruna), Emilio de Mello (Psi, O Outro Lado do Paraíso) Carla Ribas (Casa de Alice, Aquarius), Luellem de Castro (Malhação, Veronica), Ravel Andrade (Sessão de Terapia, Onde Nascem os Fortes), and Sabrina Sato (A Grande Vitória, O Concurso) in a special collaboration.

The show is executive-produced by Cláudio Torres and Renata Brandão. Cláudio shares the direction with Rodrigo Monte and the scripting with João Costa. This is Netflix's first collaboration with Conspiração, one of the biggest independent feature-film production companies in Brazil.

"The combination of Cláudio Torres' creative vision, our partnership with Conspiração and the talent involved in this project will make this adaptation of Charlie Brooker's hilarious series Dead Set a truly special event for horror fans around the world. What is even more exciting for us is that these carioca zombies form part of the slate of 30 original series and films from Brazil premiering through 2020," said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos.

"It's incredible to see the ways in which Torres has reimagined this series, setting it in a city as iconic as Rio and tapping into Brazilian Pop culture in such a sharp way", said Brooker, Dead Set creator. Brooker and Sarandos were in Brazil to attend Rio Creative Conference and paid a visit to the Reality Z set this week. Watch the announcement video HERE.

"My challenge was to turn a five-part anthology miniseries into a series that can unfold into many seasons without losing the spirit, humor and social critique that Charlie conceived in the original Dead Set. For a fantastic movie fan, direct the first Brazilian zombie series is a gift that Netflix gave me" says director Cláudio Torres.

Reality Z is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix around the world in 2020, joining the diverse slate of Netflix originals produced in Brazil for that year, including Invisible Cities, Onisciente and Spectros.





