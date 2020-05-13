Netflix Announces New Series SWEET TOOTH from Team Downey Based On Characters From DC

Netflix has announced a new eight episode series, Sweet Tooth, based on characters created for DC by Jeff Lemire.

Sweet Tooth is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus - part deer, part boy - who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself IN SEARCH OF answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Sweet Tooth hails from Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran. Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Warner Bros. Television Group overall deal) will executive produce and co-showrun the series alongside Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard, In the Shadow of the Moon, Cold In July).

The series stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy, Tiger Rising, Playing With Fire), Nonso Anozie (The Laundromat, Zoo, Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables [TV series], Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live), with James Brolin (Life in Pieces, Amityville Horror, Westworld) as THE VOICE of the narrator.





Related Articles View More TV Stories