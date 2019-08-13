Netflix Announces New Mother/Daughter Coming of Age Series

Netflix has ordered ten episodes of mother/daughter coming of age series Ginny & Georgia with newcomer Antonia Gentry (Candy Jar), "Ginny," and Brianne Howey (The Passage), "Georgia," in the lead roles, from creator Sarah Lampert, showrunner Debra J. Fisher and director Anya Adams.

Angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. For Ginny, that means navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life.

Brianne Howey (The Passage) will play "Georgia." Georgia is shrewd, smart manipulative and steely under her charm. She escaped poverty and had her first child, Ginny, at age 15. A firm believer in retribution, Georgia is a survivor, no matter what life throws at her.

Antonia Gentry (Candy Jar) will play "Ginny." Ginny is a very smart, rebellious, and vulnerable teenager beneath an armor of outspokenness and quick wit. Ginny is the bi-racial daughter of Georgia and not quite sure what to make of their new home in an upscale Massachusetts town.

Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters) will play "Austin." Austin is Ginny's sweet, innocent, perpetually unkempt younger son. He is desperate to hold on to the promise of their new life in Massachusetts.

Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek) will play "Ellen." Ellen is a working mom and more grounded than her preppy upscale neighbors. She is the mother of 15-year-old twins Maxine and Marcus, says what she thinks, and lives across the street from new neighbors Georgia and her two children.

Felix Mallard (Happy Together) will play "Marcus." Marcus is the edgy, bad boy across the street you shouldn't have a crush on but do. Maxine's twin brother, he is intrigued with his new neighbor Ginny.

Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class) will play "Maxine." Maxine is cool, popular, smart, quirky, confident, and has a huge crush on Georgia. She is impressed with NEW GIRL Ginny and immediately befriends her.

Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) will play "Mayor Paul Randolph." Some would call him a young JFK. As Mayor of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, Paul is focused, driven, and recognizes a formidable force in Georgia.

Raymond Ablack (Narcos) will play "Joe." Joe is granola in a manly way, not a man bun way. He owns the local farm to table restaurant, Blue Farm Cafe. And can't help but notice when Georgia moves to town.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix





