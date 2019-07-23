Netflix Announces New Arabic Original DOLLAR

Get ready... Netflix's latest Arabic original is a fast-paced action-packed drama that will leave you on the edge of your seat. A true Middle Eastern production, DOLLAR is set in modern day Lebanon and stars Lebanese film veterans Adel Karam and the Charming Algerian/Lebanese Amal Bouchoucha.

Advertising mastermind, Tarek (Adel Karam), is tasked with coming up with a million dollar idea for the launch of a new bank. He's got it, but will only share his idea with the CEO. Something's off, and the bank's hard-hitting young CFO, Zeina (Amal Bouchoucha), can sense it. But can she put the pieces of the puzzle together before things get out of hand?

DOLLAR is directed by renowned Syrian director, Samer Berkawi, the mastermind behind several regional award-winning hit shows including Al Hayba and Half Day. The show is produced by "Cedars Art Production - Sabbah Brothers", the leading Production Company from the Middle East, and written by Hisham Hilal.

DOLLAR, the latest Middle Eastern drama is set to join Netflix diverse and growing slate of Arabic productions, with a unique format of 15 episodes which aims to capture the attention of a newer and younger generation of audiences in the Middle East. DOLLAR will mark the return of the Oscar nominee Adel Karam to Netflix, as well as the brilliant and talented Amal Bouchoucha.

Talking about his second collaboration with Netflix, the director Samer Berkawi said, "I'm truly excited to be working with Netflix on our new series DOLLAR and am confident that the show will appeal to Netflix's audiences worldwide. This project is an exciting one, bringing together themes of suspense and drama that showcase Amal Bouchoucha's onscreen talents, as well as Adel Karam's versatility beyond the comedy that he is known and loved for."

Starring Adel Karam and Amal Bouchoucha, DOLLAR is set to launch August 8

DOLLAR will be streaming on Netflix from August 8, subtitled in 20 languages to 148 million members in over 190 countries.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix





Related Articles View More TV Stories