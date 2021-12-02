Netflix Announces DEATH TO 2021 Special

Netflix has announced that its Death to 2021 special will premiere on December 27.

A year unlike any other in history, (excluding the last one)...so to celebrate Netflix brings you Death to 2021, a comedy event that tells the story of another dreadful year. This landmark documentary-style special mixes archival footage harvested from across the year with commentary from fictitious characters played by some of the world's most beloved actors.

The new special stars Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Nick Mohammed, and others.

Death to 2021 is executive produced by Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell, and produced by Nick Vaughan-Smith. The lead writer is Ben Caudell and Jack Clough and Josh Ruben directed the special. It is a Broke and Bones production.