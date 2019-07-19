Netflix Announces BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER Featuring David Chang

Netflix announced its second documentary series with James Beard Award-Winning Chef David Chang and Academy Award-Winner Morgan Neville with Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

The series will launch globally in the fall of 2019.

Quote from David Chang: "There's something about traveling with someone that opens you up. Being away from all the craziness of daily life, you spend long days together in an unfamiliar place with nothing to do but wander the street, share meals, and talk. That's what BLD is all about-learning more about ourselves, our friends, and the people we encounter out in the world. Plus, of course, the ridiculously delicious meals we share."

Quote from Morgan Neville: "BLD is a chance to take everything I've loved about working on Ugly Delicious--big conversations, great food, world travel--and put it together in one large smorgasbord. It's been great to take a moment to get deep while breaking bread."

Each episode of Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner will feature David Chang accompanied by a different celebrity guest exploring a single city, its culture and its cuisine. As the pair travels through each city, they will also uncover new and surprising things about themselves.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner is produced by Tremolo Productions in association with Majordomo Media. Morgan Neville, Dara Horenblas, David Chang, Christopher Chen, Caryn Capotosto serve as Executive Producers along with Blake Davis and Chris Ying who serve as Co-EPs.





