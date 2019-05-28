Netflix Acquires Two Cannes Film Festival Winners

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights (excluding China, Benelux, Switzerland, Russia, France) to Mati Diop's award winning Atlantics.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Grand Prix.

Along the Atlantic coast, a soon-to-be-inaugurated futuristic tower looms over a suburb of Dakar. Ada, 17, is in love with Souleiman, a young construction worker. But she has been promised to another man. One night, Souleiman and his co-workers leave the country by sea, in hopes of a better future. Several days later, a fire ruins Ada's wedding and a mysterious fever starts to spread. Little does Ada know that Souleiman has returned.

Mati Diop directed the film from a script by them and Olivier Demangel.

The film stars Mama Sané, Amadou Mbow, Ibrahima Traoré, Nicole Sougou, Amina Kane, Mariama Gassama, Coumba Dieng, Ibrahima Mbaye, Diankou Sembene.

Executive producers include Les Films Du Bal, Judith Lou Lévy, Eve Robin. A Senegalese Co-Production with Cinekap, Oumar SALL. A Belgian Co-Production with Frakas Productions, Jean-yves Roubin, Cassandre Warnauts.

Trained in Le Fresnoy (National Studio of Contemporary Arts - a leading and very selective French artistic institution), Mati Diop directed four shorts and a medium-length film which received the "Martin E. Segal - Emerging Artist Award" of the Lincoln Center (USA) in 2016. A Thousand Suns (2013), Big In Vietnam (2011), Snow Canon (2010) and Atlantiques (2009) were selected and awarded in a wide number of international festivals such as the Venice International Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, the Rotterdam International Film Festival, the Viennale, The Indie Lisboa International Film Festival, and the FID Marseille. They were also programmed in the MoMA and in the Moving Image Museum (USA). As an actress, Mati Diop played in Hermia Y Helena by director Matias Piñeiro (2015), Fort Buchanan by Benjamin Crotty (2014), Simon Killer by Antonio Campos (2012) and 35 Shots Of Rhum by Claire Denis (2008).

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights (excluding China, Benelux, Turkey, France) to I Lost My Body (J'ai perdu mon corps), a film by Jérémy Clapin, produced by Marc du Pontavice, which made its world premiere in the Critics Week section at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews.

I Lost My Body was named the best film of the independent International Critics' Week section at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and awarded the Nespresso Grand Prize in the section, which consists of seven features and 10 short films..

A cut-off hand escapes from a dissection lab with one crucial goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the young man it was once attached to... until they met Gabrielle.

Jérémy Clapin directed the film from a script by himself and Guillaume Laurant (Amelie, A Very Long Engagement).

The film stars Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois, and Patrick d'Assumçao.

Produced by XILAM ANIMATION, the deal was brokered by Charades on behalf of Xilam Animation.

Toward the end of 90s, Jérémy Clapin studied animation and illustration at the Paris École des Arts Décoratifs. He graduated in 1999 and in 2000 began working as an illustrator. In 2004, he shot his first short film, Une histoire vertébrale, which was warmly received in festivals. In 2008, he directed Skhizein, where he tells the story of a man hit by a meteor and who finds himself 91 centimeters from his body, which has become invisible. Jérémy Clapin continued his activity in advertising, then in 2012 made Palmipedarium, where he experimented with a new manner of making animation that came closer to real shots. I Lost My Body is his first feature-length film





Related Articles View More TV Stories