Netflix Acquires Rights to Romantic Comedy LOVE. WEDDING. REPEAT.

Netflix has acquired the global rights to the romantic comedy "Love. Wedding. Repeat."

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, three alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he'll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleeping pill, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

The film stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Jack Farthing, Tim Key, Allan Mustafa, Aisling Bea and Freida Pinto.

The film is written and directed by Dean Craig. Producers on the film include Guglielmo Marchetti of Notorious Pictures and Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions with Jo Bamford and Andrea Borella executive producing.

Production is currently underway in Rome.





