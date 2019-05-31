Netflix Acquires Jane Campion's THE POWER OF THE DOG Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elisabeth Moss

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights (excluding UK free TV rights which are retained by BBC Films) to The Power of the Dog from See-Saw Films' in house sales arm Cross City Films.

Netflix will release the film in 2021 on Netflix and in theaters.

Netflix will be the worldwide distributor of the film, with Transmission Films releasing theatrically in Australia and New Zealand. Netflix to work with its other local partners worldwide on the theatrical release.

The film is directed by Academy Award Winner Jane Campion and stars Academy Award Nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, Golden Globe and Emmy Award Winner Elisabeth Moss. Campion is adapting the Thomas Savage 1967 novel of the same name.

Wealthy Montana brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank are TWO SIDES of one coin. Phil is graceful, brilliant and cruel where George is stolid, fastidious and gentle. Together they are joint owners of the biggest ranch in the Montana valley. It is a place where men are still men, the rapidly modernizing 20th century is kept at bay and where the figure of Bronco Henry, the greatest cowboy Phil ever knew, is revered. When George secretly marries local widow Rose (Moss), a shocked and angry Phil wages a sadistic, relentless war to destroy her entirely using her effeminate son Peter as a pawn.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers and Cross City Films by Simon Gillis, COO of See-Saw Films, and attorney Craig Emanuel of Paul Hastings.





Related Articles View More TV Stories