Ncuti Gatwa, Maxine Peake, & More Join FIRST DAY ON EARTH Series

First Day on Earth, a new original drama from Michaela Coel, has added four to the cast, including Thandiwe Newton (Anaconda, God's Country) as Anya, Maxine Peake (I Swear, Say Nothing) as Helen, Danny Sapani (Halo, Harlots) as Ernest, and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, London, The Importance of Being Earnest) as Darren. Filming is currently underway on the 10-episode series.

The series follows British-Ghanaian novelist Henri (Coel), who is on the run from herself, her life, her partner, and that weird guy at her book talk. When she ends up in Ghana, her ancestral homeland, she finds herself submerged in an altogether different world. Amidst new friends, fresh joy, and many different and nuanced relationships, Henri also finds secrets, lies, difficulty, and denial, leading her to question everything about herself, her heritage, and her family.

Written by and starring Michaela Coel (HBO’s I May Destroy You, Chewing Gum), First Day on Earth is a Various Artists Limited production, co-produced by HBO and the BBC in association with A24. Executive producers are Coel, Sam Miller, Jesse Armstrong, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni for Various Artists Limited, Jo McClellan for the BBC, and A24. Johann Knobel will produce; Coel and Miller will direct.

Thandiwe Newton Photo Credit: Liz Collins

Maxine Peake Photo Credit: Craig Fleming

Ncuti Gatwa Photo Credit: Sarah M Lee