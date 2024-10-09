Nate Bargatze Returns to Netflix With Two New Comedy Specials

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Nate Bargatze has just signed a deal with Netflix that will bring two new comedy specials to the streamer. The first, titled Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, will debut on December 24.

For his third Netflix comedy special, Bargatze brings his humor to discuss wanting a second dog, how much pizza to order for guys night, his wife being the responsible one, and more. Executive Producers include Bargatze, John Irwin, Alex Murray, and Tim Sarkes, with direction from Ryan Polito.

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and “One of the Funniest People,” by CBS Morning, Grammy nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records with more than 1.2 million tickets sold on his The Be Funny Tour. He is currently the #1 earning comedian in the world according to Pollstar’s recent report, and #12 in overall live tour tickets sales, putting him in the company of Coldplay, Madonna and U2.

Bargatze hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last weekend, to rave reviews with Vulture.com asking the question, "Has Nate Bargatze Cracked The SNL code?" This Fall, Nate will co-produce a holiday Variety special with Lorne Michaels for CBS. Last week, Bargatze also announced his new book from Grand Central Publishing, "Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simpler Mind", set to be published in May 2025.

In 2023, Bargatze broke the attendance record at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The next month, he also broke the record for tickets sold at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City – the highest amount ever sold by a comedian at the venue. In 2024 he broke 20 total arena records.

Nate’s first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2023, Nate released his latest and third one-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon’s most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership.

Bargatze was recently signed to Universal Music Group Nashville as their flagship comedian under their new Capitol Comedy label. He also recently performed two sold out shows at The Hollywood Bowl with Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan and Sebastian Maniscalco.

Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his 13 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the most appearances by any comedian. He also appeared on Conan four times and has appeared on Seth Meyers and James Corden’s respective late night shows.

Bargatze hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for the first time in 2023, earning rave reviews and securing high ratings for the program, with Vanity Fair calling him, “A Great SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Host,” and Entertainment Weekly exclaiming, “A frighteningly funny Halloween episode.”

In 2023, Bargatze unveiled Nateland Entertainment, a family friendly content company where he produces standup comedy specials, showcases, sketches, and scripted episodic content for film, television, podcasts, music and more.

