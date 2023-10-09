Nancy Grace to Host CRIMEFEED Topical Series on ID

Investigation Discovery announced that it has greenlit an hour-long topical series, CRIMEFEED, hosted by legal analyst and former felony prosecutor Nancy Grace, set to premiere Wednesday, October 11 at 11/10c on ID.

CRIMEFEED will dig into the top true crime stories of the moment as they unfold in real time. ID reveals this series pickup after the successful premiere of the one-hour special ID SPECIAL REPORT: THE LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER on Sunday, August 13 at 8pm.

“With CRIMEFEED, we’re expanding our programming to further solidify ID’s place at the center of the true crime conversation by digging into captivating, national stories that are being discussed in living rooms all across the country. Guiding this conversation, we have one of the most recognized voices in the business, an unparalleled legal expert and tireless prosecutor who has never lost a case, Nancy Grace,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear & Streaming.

Each week, CRIMEFEED will delve into key, true crime stories as they unfold, bringing the audience breaking news updates in cases at the forefront of headlines across the globe. Grace, award-winning journalist Mara S. Campo and former police sergeant and private investigator Derrick Levasseur will lend their extensive knowledge and expertise as they evaluate each story, weighing in on everything from the legal and police proceedings to the forensics in the investigation.

Grace, Campo and Levasseur will also be joined by a variety of guests such as investigators, survivors, true crime experts, attorneys and law enforcement throughout each segment.

An outspoken and tireless advocate for victims’ rights, NANCY GRACE is one of television’s leading and most respected legal analysts. As a former prosecutor with an unparalleled record of success, Grace served more than a decade with the Atlanta Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, prosecuting cases involving murder, sexual assault, child molestation and arson. Grace has lent her insights and opinions to some of the most high-profile cases in the last three decades and is one of the most recognized voices in true crime.

Mara S. Campo is a four-time Emmy Award winning TV journalist, cable news commentator, public speaker and podcaster. In addition to offering commentary and analysis on a wide range of topics including crime, race, culture and social justice on leading news shows across the broadcast space, she is the Global News Anchor and Managing Editor for Revolt Black News and hosts a variety investigative true crime programming.

A decorated police sergeant and private investigator, Derrick Levasseur started his law enforcement career at only 20 years old. As one of the youngest officers in the Rhode Island Police Department’s history, he was later assigned to the Special Investigations Unit as an undercover detective.

In addition to his experience in the field, he has advanced training in crime scene analysis, interview and interrogation techniques, and undercover operations. Presently, he is the CEO of Break Investigative Group and previously hosted BREAKING HOMICIDE for ID.

CRIMEFEED is produced for ID by Law & Crime. NANCY GRACE will executive produce along with her producing partner, John Terenzio.