NOCTURNE World Premiere Held at Regal Union Square

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On Tuesday, October 20, Apple TV celebrated its highly anticipated series 'Nocturne' with a red carpet premiere event at the Regal Union Square in New York City. 'Nocturne' is a riveting new drama based on the internationally bestselling crime novels 'Lazarus' and 'The Sandman' by Lars Kepler. 'Nocturne' stars and is executive produced by Tony Award winner, Actor Award winner, Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe nominee Liev Schreiber, as well as Emmy Award nominee Zazie Beetz. Attendees at the 'Nocturne' red carpet premiere included series stars Stephen Graham, Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, Gary Carr, Landon Valentin, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer John Hlavin and more. 'Nocturne' will make its global debut on Apple TV with two episodes on Friday, October 30, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 25.

The project tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

The ensemble cast starring alongside Schreiber, Beetz and Graham includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

Produced for Apple TV by A+E Studios in association with Range Studios, the series is created for television, written and executive produced by Joffé, and developed for television, written and executive produced by Hlavin, who also serves as the series showrunner. Emmy Award, Peabody Award and DGA Award winner Tim Van Patten ('Franklin,' 'Masters of the Air,' 'Black Mirror') directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Schreiber executive produces, and Beetz executive produces via her Sleepy Poppy production company. Author Lars Kepler (Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril), Øystein Karlsen, David Rysdahl, Dorothy Fortenberry and Niclas Salomonsson also serve as executive producers, while Julie Herrin serves as co-executive producer. Academy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson executive produce for A+E Studios. Heather Kadin, Peter Micelli and Jack Whigham executive produce for Range Studios.

Lars Kepler is one of the bestselling thriller authors in the world, and their 10 published crime novels have sold a total of 20 million copies globally. The book series has been translated into 40 languages and distributed in over 170 territories.



Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham of the Apple TV series “Nocturne” attend the world premiere at the Regal Union Square.

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