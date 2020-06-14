NO TIME TO DIE Release Moves Up 5 Days in the U.S.

The U.S. release date for the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, has been moved up 5 days.

The 25th Bond movie will be released on November 20, 2020.

Back in March, the film was set to release on November 25. However, its original release date was April 10 before the health crisis hit.

The film's UK release date of November 12 has not changed.

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE.



In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

From EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM) and Universal Pictures International, the film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007.

