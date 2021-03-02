NEWS OF THE WORLD Will Be Available on Digital March 9

Embark on an adventure of epic scope and sweeping scale through the merciless terrain of the West in NEWS OF THE WORLD, available to own for the first time on Digital March 9, 2021 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on March 23, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Based on the best-selling novel by National Book Award Finalist Paulette Jiles and starring Academy Award®-winner Tom Hanks, NEWS OF THE WORLD is "a classic true-grit Western" (Entertainment Weekly) and "towering piece of moviemaking" (Deadline) reuniting Hanks with BAFTA Award®-winning and Oscar®-nominated director Paul Greengrass for the first time since Academy Award®-nominated CAPTAIN PHILLIPS.

Nominated for two Golden Globe® Awards and two Screen Actors Guild® Awards, the critically acclaimed and Rotten Tomatoes "Certified Fresh" film is available to own for the first time featuring exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, feature commentary with co-writer/director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips, Bourne Franchise), an inside look into the relationship between movie veteran Tom Hanks and newcomer Golden Globe®-nominee Helena Zengel and much more.

Five years after the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks - Captain Phillips, Saving Private Ryan) moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news from the far reaches of the globe. In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel - Systems Crasher, Die Tochter) taken in by the Kiowa people and raised as one of their own. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place they can call home in an "extraordinarily moving" (Washington Post) and "visually stunning film" (Associated Press).

Watch the trailer here: