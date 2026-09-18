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NBC100: A CENTURY TOGETHER Opens at THE PALEY MUSEUM

The exhibit features interactive photo moments at iconic TV sets including the TODAY Show desk and Johnny Carson's THE TONIGHT SHOW desk.

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NBC100: A CENTURY TOGETHER Opens at THE PALEY MUSEUM

The Paley Museum has opened NBC100: A CENTURY TOGETHER, an immersive exhibit celebrating 100 years of NBC presented in collaboration with the network. The exhibit brings together more than 75 iconic costumes and artifacts from Friends, Seinfeld, The Office, Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, The West Wing, ER, NBC News, NBC Sports, and more.

Visitors can become part of NBC history with photo moments behind the TODAY Show desk, in the Coaches' Chair from The Voice, with a larger-than-life statue from The Traitors, atop an Olympic Games victory podium, and at Johnny Carson's legendary The Tonight Show desk.

The exhibit opened Friday, September 18, with free admission for Paley Members.

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