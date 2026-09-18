NBC100: A CENTURY TOGETHER Opens at The Paley Museum

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The Paley Museum has opened NBC100: A CENTURY TOGETHER, an immersive exhibit celebrating 100 years of NBC presented in collaboration with the network. The exhibit brings together more than 75 iconic costumes and artifacts from Friends, Seinfeld, The Office, Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, The West Wing, ER, NBC News, NBC Sports, and more.

Visitors can become part of NBC history with photo moments behind the TODAY Show desk, in the Coaches' Chair from The Voice, with a larger-than-life statue from The Traitors, atop an Olympic Games victory podium, and at Johnny Carson's legendary The Tonight Show desk.

The exhibit opened Friday, September 18, with free admission for Paley Members.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 16 Hrs 23 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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