NBC to Premiere A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH Primetime Special Following the Late-Night Show's Premiere

NBC will air "A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special" on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m., two days following the premiere of her new late-night show.

The telecast will immediately follow the two-hour season finale of "America's Got Talent."

The hourlong special will introduce primetime audiences to Singh as she partakes in sketches, interviews, games and interacts with the audience.

Celebrity guests and a musical guest will be added at a later date.

Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer, finding success as an actress, producer, writer and creator. She's a leading force in the digital world, amassing a global audience of more than 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Aliyah Silverstein will showrun. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.





