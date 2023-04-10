Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NBC Renews Dick Wolf Shows For 2023-24 Season

NBC Renews Dick Wolf Shows For 2023-24 Season

All of the shows, which are produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment, stream next day on Peacock.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Continuing its association with one of the most prolific producers in television history, NBC has renewed all six of its Dick Wolf-produced scripted series - "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" - for the 2023-24 season.

All of the shows, which are produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment, stream next day on Peacock.

"We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. "A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

"I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," said executive producer Dick Wolf.

"All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."

All three Chicago series rank among the top 10 in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers (L+7).

"Chicago P.D." is tied for the #1 broadcast drama in the demo for the current season (L+7).

On #OneChicago Wednesdays, NBC is the #1 network in entertainment programming in the demo and total viewers (L+7).

"Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." have reached more than 50 million viewers across NBC and Peacock this season.

"Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" rank among broadcast's top 10 dramas in the 18-49 demo for the 2022-23 season (L+7).

"Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" have reached nearly 50 million viewers across NBC and Peacock this season.

Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER to Debut on HBO Max in June Photo
JOHN EARLY: NOW MORE THAN EVER to Debut on HBO Max in June
In his first HBO comedy special, John Early brings his blend of commentary, pop star swagger, and all-around loveable hilarity to Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York. In the style of a gritty 70s rockumentary, Early performs stand-up and explosive song covers from Britney to Neil Young, intercut with Spinal Tap-esque backstage sketches.
Marissa Jaret Winokur Joins BUPKIS as a Guest Star Photo
Marissa Jaret Winokur Joins BUPKIS as a Guest Star
Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur has joined BUPKIS as a guest star. The series will also feature La La Anthony, Charlamagne Tha God, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Philip Ettinger, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Oona Roche, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Jon Stewart.
Omarion to Produce and Star in New Scripted Dramedy For ALLBLK Photo
Omarion to Produce and Star in New Scripted Dramedy For ALLBLK
Popular AMC Networks streaming service, ALLBLK, has announced the commission of Involved, a new, scripted dramedy from singer/songwriter/author/actor Omarion. Loosely based on his life, Omarion will star and serve as series Co-Creator and Executive Producer alongside Tommy Morgan Jr., Kevin G. Boyd, Deji LaRay and Michelle Le Fleur.

From This Author - Michael Major


WICKED Movie Now Casting For Young NessaroseWICKED Movie Now Casting For Young Nessarose
April 10, 2023

According to a new casting notice, the upcoming Wicked movie is authentically-casting a wheelchair user as Young Nessarose, a new character for the film. Marissa Bode will be playing Nessarose in the upcoming two-part film adaptation, also starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANYVideo: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANY
April 10, 2023

Apple TV+ has released a video preview of Jane Krakowski's big number in the next episode of Schmigadoon! The clip begins with an homage to 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company. Krakowski then dives into a Chicago-inspired musical number, complete with a 'Hot Honey Rag' choreography, trapeeze, cartwheels, and sparklers.
Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume Two Voice CastCynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume Two Voice Cast
April 10, 2023

Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park, and Daveed Diggs have joined the next installment of Star Wars: Visions. Ashley Park will lend her voice to the english dub of “Journey to the Dark Head.' Daveed Diggs will voice in 'The Pit' with Cynthia Erivo voicing in 'Aau’s Song.' Watch the teaser trailer video for the new release now!
Video: Big Freedia & Netflix Drop 'Hey Queen' Music Video for QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORYVideo: Big Freedia & Netflix Drop 'Hey Queen' Music Video for QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY
April 10, 2023

Netflix has released a music video with rapper and “Queen of Bounce Music”, Big Freedia remixing Netflix's Strong Black Lead series 'Hey Queen' just in time for the release of Netflix and Shondaland’s Queen Charlotte: A  Bridgerton Story. This video also serves as a nod to the significance of HBCU royal court culture.
I SURVIVED BEAR GRYLLS to Premiere on TBS in MayI SURVIVED BEAR GRYLLS to Premiere on TBS in May
April 10, 2023

Hosted by celebrated survivalist Bear Grylls and comedian Jordan Conley, this series features eight stand-alone episodes, each with new players who face specially designed games taking Bear’s most legendary adventures up a notch. Watch the video trailer for “I Survived Bear Grylls,” TBS’ new competition series that bridges survival and game shows.
share