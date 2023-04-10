NBC Renews Dick Wolf Shows For 2023-24 Season

Continuing its association with one of the most prolific producers in television history, NBC has renewed all six of its Dick Wolf-produced scripted series - "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" - for the 2023-24 season.

All of the shows, which are produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment, stream next day on Peacock.

"We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. "A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

"I'm pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC," said executive producer Dick Wolf.

"All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I'd also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons."



All three Chicago series rank among the top 10 in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers (L+7).

"Chicago P.D." is tied for the #1 broadcast drama in the demo for the current season (L+7).

On #OneChicago Wednesdays, NBC is the #1 network in entertainment programming in the demo and total viewers (L+7).

"Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." have reached more than 50 million viewers across NBC and Peacock this season.

"Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" rank among broadcast's top 10 dramas in the 18-49 demo for the 2022-23 season (L+7).

"Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" have reached nearly 50 million viewers across NBC and Peacock this season.

Photo by: Zach Dilgard/NBC