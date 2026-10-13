NBC Primetime Schedule: THE VOICE, LAW & ORDER, CHICAGO Shows

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NBC has released its primetime schedule for the two-week stretch from Tuesday, October 13, 2026 through Monday, November 2, 2026, featuring continued Battle Rounds on THE VOICE, new episodes of the CHICAGO franchise dramas, LAW & ORDER programming, NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, NBA Opening Night coverage, and late-night episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

'THE VOICE' - 'THE BATTLES PART 2' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-10:00PM: The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist superstar Battle Advisors to help prepare their artists. Coaches will choose the pairings and songs, and each coach has one steal. (TV-PG)

'THE TRAITORS' - 'WAKE OF THE LIVING DEAD' (REPEAT) 10:00PM-11:00PM (TV-PG)

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2350 - Anne Hathaway, Riz Ahmed, Alex Warren' (REPEAT) 11:34PM-12:37AM (TV-14)

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

'CHICAGO MED' - 'THIRD RAILS' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-09:00PM: Subway surfers enter the E.D. with serious injuries. Hannah and Abrams employ a surprising creature to help stabilize a patient. Charles looks to solve a mysterious case. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO FIRE' - 'RATTLE THE CAGE' (ORIGINAL) 09:00PM-10:00PM: Violet and Novak grow suspicious of a mental health facility after treating an escaped patient. Severide feels heat coming down from HQ. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO PD' - 'DON'T BLINK' (ORIGINAL) 10:00PM-11:00PM: A significant turning point in Atwater's life prompts him to make a decision about his future. (TV-14)

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2348 - Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Gracie Abrams' (REPEAT) 11:34PM-12:37AM (TV-14)

Thursday, October 15, 2026

'THE TRAITORS' - 'A MURDER OF NECESSITY' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-09:00PM (TV-PG)

'LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT' - 'MIDWAY' (ORIGINAL) 09:00PM-10:00PM: Curry answers a family's call for help when their son disappears from a carnival. The search uncovers a chilling connection to an old abduction and a tragic chain of events. Benson must balance justice with compassion when the case takes a turn. (TV-14)

'LAW & ORDER' - 'INTO THE MYSTIC' (ORIGINAL) 10:00PM-11:00PM: Price and Walker are forced off a high-stakes case when their connection to a murder suspect creates a conflict of interest. Baxter faces mounting pressure when a key witness for the prosecution suddenly changes their story. (TV-14)

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2349 - Hailee Steinfeld, Daniel Kaluuya, Justin Verlander, Magnus Ferrell' (REPEAT) 11:34PM-12:37AM (TV-14)

Friday, October 16, 2026

'LINE OF FIRE' - 'PAPER TRAILS' (REPEAT) 08:00PM-09:01PM: Clare investigates a wedding bomb threat against a cabinet member until Mike takes over. Nia's case leads close to home, forcing some family members to cross lines to protect their secrets. (TV-14)

'DATELINE NBC' - 'FR3604' (ORIGINAL) 09:01PM-11:00PM

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2345 - John Cusack, Cara Delevingne, Chef Daniel Humm' (REPEAT) 11:34PM-12:37AM (TV-14)

Saturday, October 17, 2026

'BIG TEN FOOTBALL' - 'BIG TEN COUNTDOWN (10/17/26)' (ORIGINAL) 07:00PM-07:30PM

'BIG TEN FOOTBALL' - 'WISCONSIN AT UCLA (10/17/26)' (ORIGINAL) 07:30PM-11:00PM

'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' - 'JALEN BRUNSON / KATSEYE' (REPEAT) 11:29PM-01:03AM (TV-14)

Sunday, October 18, 2026

'FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA' - '101826' (ORIGINAL) 07:00PM-08:15PM (TV-14)

'NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL' - 'DALLAS COWBOYS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS (10/18/26)' (ORIGINAL) 08:15PM-11:30PM

Monday, October 19, 2026

'THE VOICE' - 'THE BATTLES PART 3' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-10:00PM: The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist superstar Battle Advisors to help prepare their artists. Coaches will choose the pairings and songs, and each coach has one steal. (TV-PG)

'LINE OF FIRE' - 'CUL-DE-SAC' (ORIGINAL) 10:00PM-11:00PM: Clare goes undercover with a new partner. Jane and Nia search for a mole in the Task Force. Russ and Micah unearth new evidence in the Barnes assassination attempt. (TV-14)

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2355 - Chris Pratt, Andy Cohen, Joanne McNally' (ORIGINAL) 11:34PM-12:37AM (TV-14)

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

'NBA BASKETBALL' - 'NBA OPENING NIGHT GAME #1 - BOSTON CELTICS AT DETROIT PISTON' (ORIGINAL) 03:00PM-05:30PM

'NBA BASKETBALL' - 'NBA OPENING NIGHT GAME #2 - PHILADELPHIA 76ERS AT NEW YORK KNICKS (10/20/26)' (ORIGINAL) 07:00PM-09:30PM

'NBA BASKETBALL' - 'NBA OPENING NIGHT GAME #3 - OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER AT SAN ANTONIO SPURS (10/20/26)' (ORIGINAL) 09:30PM-12:00AM

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2356 - Sacha Baron Cohen, KJ Apa, Beck' (ORIGINAL) 12:00AM-01:02AM (TV-14)

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

'CHICAGO MED' - 'THEY CALL ME MS. GOODWIN' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-09:00PM: Frost and Charles try to protect a young burn victim. Ripley and Hannah get creative after treating an unhoused pregnant woman. Archer gets unwelcome news. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO FIRE' - 'TAKE THE HIT' (ORIGINAL) 09:00PM-10:00PM: A mistake in the field lands a firefighter in the hospital. Herrmann looks to get one of their own back on track. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO PD' - 'UNDER THE SURFACE' (ORIGINAL) 10:00PM-11:00PM: A tip from a former CI leads Intelligence to a gruesome discovery. Voight becomes increasingly skeptical of Charlie Boyden's motives. (TV-14)

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2357 - Lewis Hamilton, Josh Charles, Queens of the Stone Age' (ORIGINAL) 11:34PM-12:37AM (TV-14)

Thursday, October 22, 2026

'THE TRAITORS' - 'IT'S LIKE FIGHTING TWO PIGS UNDER A BLANKET' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-09:00PM (TV-PG)

'LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT' - 'ANONYMITY' (ORIGINAL) 09:00PM-10:00PM: As SVU races to dismantle a dark web network exploiting young children, a conflict with federal investigators threatens the case. Bruno's determination to protect the victims pushes him to a breaking point. (TV-14)

'LAW & ORDER' - 'BAD NEWS' (ORIGINAL) 10:00PM-11:00PM: When a prominent newspaper editor is murdered, Shaw and Calvino uncover a web of newsroom secrets that obstructs their investigation. Price must weigh the public's right to know against a journalist's duty to protect a source. (TV-14)

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2358 - Kristen Bell, Joe Manganiello' (ORIGINAL) 11:34PM-12:37AM (TV-14)

Friday, October 23, 2026

'HAPPY'S PLACE' - 'OFFICE/SPACE' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-08:30PM: Bobbie surprises Isabella with her own office upstairs and reassures her that they'll still see each other plenty. Steve and Takoda try to convince Emmett to stop giving Bobbie so much space after their relationship has moved into the friend zone. (TV-PG)

'NEWLYWEDS' - 'PILOT' (ORIGINAL) 08:30PM-09:01PM: Over six weeks and two continents, total opposites Jeanie and James go from blind date to wedded bliss. (TV-PG)

'DATELINE NBC' - 'FR3605' (ORIGINAL) 09:01PM-11:00PM

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' - '2352 - John Cena, Emma D'Arcy, Sam Smith, Wishbone Kitchen's Meredith Hayden' (REPEAT) 11:34PM-12:37AM (TV-14)

Saturday, October 24, 2026

'BIG TEN FOOTBALL' - 'BIG TEN COUNTDOWN (10/24/26)' (ORIGINAL) 07:00PM-07:30PM

'BIG TEN FOOTBALL' - 'USC AT WISCONSIN (10/24/26)' (ORIGINAL) 07:30PM-11:00PM

'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' - 'Dakota Johnson / TURNSTILE' (REPEAT) 11:29PM-01:03AM (TV-14)

Sunday, October 25, 2026

'FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA' - '102526' (ORIGINAL) 07:00PM-08:15PM (TV-14)

'NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL' - 'KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10/25/26)' (ORIGINAL) 08:15PM-11:30PM

Monday, October 26, 2026

'THE VOICE' - 'THE BATTLES PART 4' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-10:00PM: The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist superstar Battle Advisors to help prepare their artists. Coaches will choose the pairings and songs, and each coach has one steal. (TV-PG)

'LINE OF FIRE' - 'CABIN PRESSURE' (ORIGINAL) 10:00PM-11:00PM: Mike hatches a plan to smoke out an assassination suspect. Jane races against the clock to save a hijacked plane. (TV-14)

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

'NBA BASKETBALL' - 'REGIONAL COVERAGE: DETROIT PISTONS AT NEW YORK KNICKS - EAST GAME (10/27/26)' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-11:00PM

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

'CHICAGO MED' - 'TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-09:00PM: Charles clashes with a colleague when he diagnoses their family member. Frost considers his future. Someone from Goodwin's past reappears. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO FIRE' - 'A PERFECT ARSON' (ORIGINAL) 09:00PM-10:00PM: The FBI recruits Severide when an arson is staged to cover up the kidnapping of a judge's daughter. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO PD' - 'MY EYE, MY CALL' (ORIGINAL) 10:00PM-11:00PM: An eager young officer assigned to one of Chicago's most dangerous districts catches a case that Intelligence has an eye on. (TV-14)

Thursday, October 29, 2026

'THE TRAITORS' - 'A BAD APPLE SPOILS THE WHOLE BUNCH' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-09:00PM (TV-PG)

'LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT' - 'ARCANA' (ORIGINAL) 09:00PM-10:00PM (TV-14)

'LAW & ORDER' - 'PROPERTY' (ORIGINAL) 10:00PM-11:00PM (TV-14)

Friday, October 30, 2026

'HAPPY'S PLACE' - 'SKELETONS IN THE CLOSET' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-08:30PM: Unresolved feelings about their late father arise when Bobbie and Isabella put a photo of Happy on their ofrenda for Dia De Los Muertos. Emmett tries to avoid Gabby's Halloween pranks at all costs. Justina Machado guest stars. (TV-PG)

'NEWLYWEDS' - 'MY PLACE OR YOURS' (ORIGINAL) 08:30PM-09:01PM: Jeanie and James realize they have very different ideas about where they should live. (TV-PG)

'DATELINE NBC' - 'FR3606' (ORIGINAL) 09:01PM-11:00PM

Saturday, October 31, 2026

'BIG TEN FOOTBALL' - 'BIG TEN COUNTDOWN (10/31/26)' (ORIGINAL) 07:00PM-07:30PM

'BIG TEN FOOTBALL' - 'TEAMS TBA (10/31/26)' (ORIGINAL) 07:30PM-11:00PM

'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' - 'INDE NAVARRETTE / GRACIE ABRAMS' (ORIGINAL) 11:29PM-01:03AM (TV-14)

Sunday, November 1, 2026

'FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA' - '110126' (ORIGINAL) 07:00PM-08:15PM (TV-14)

'NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL' - 'PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AT WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (11/1/26)' (ORIGINAL) 08:15PM-11:30PM

Monday, November 2, 2026

'ST. DENIS MEDICAL' - 'HE AIN'T Noah Wyle' (ORIGINAL) 08:00PM-08:30PM (TV-14)

'THE VOICE' - 'CUT WEEK' (ORIGINAL) 09:00PM-11:00PM (TV-PG)

More information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.

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