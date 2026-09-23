Sebastian Maniscalco Names Tom Cruise His Dream Guest for WE GOT COMPANY
The comedian jokes about why he wanted to interview others instead of talking about himself.
Sebastian Maniscalco stopped by TODAY to talk about his new SiriusXM interview series, We Got Company, and named the one guest he would love to book above all others: Tom Cruise. Asked why he decided to launch the show, Maniscalco offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation for the format shift. "I'm tired of hearing myself talk. So I thought i'd be great to hear somebody else talk," he joked during the appearance.
The comedian has been busy promoting the new project across the talk-show circuit in recent weeks. He previewed We Got Company during a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where he also addressed the wave of Saturday Night Live impressions of him from performers including Harry Styles and Marcello Hernández, using the platform to explain the show's format as he expands his work into radio.
Maniscalco has kept a steady presence on television lately, having also sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to react to being parodied on Saturday Night Live and to speak about fatherhood and how he met his wife. That appearance, like the TODAY visit, showed him balancing lighter, comedic exchanges with more personal reflection.
On TODAY, the conversation stayed focused on We Got Company and what Maniscalco hopes to bring to the interview format now that he is the one asking the questions. His Tom Cruise wish-list pick underscored the ambition behind the new series as he steps into a different role than the stand-up specials and film and television work that have defined much of his career so far. More on his recent media rounds can be found in Sebastian Maniscalco Reacts to SNL Impressions of Him.
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