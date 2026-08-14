Sebastian Maniscalco Reacts to Harry Styles and Marcello Hernández's SNL Impressions of Him

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Sebastian Maniscalco addressed the recent wave of Saturday Night Live impressions of him, weighing in on Harry Styles and Marcello Hernández's takes on his comedic persona during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The comedian broke down his reaction to seeing his mannerisms and delivery mimicked by two very different SNL performers, giving Jimmy Fallon and the studio audience a lighthearted look at what it is like to become a target of the show's impression roster.

Beyond the SNL discussion, Maniscalco used the segment to talk about his new comedy radio show, We Got Company, offering viewers a look at his latest project outside of stand-up. The conversation gave him a platform to explain the format and focus of the show as he expands his work into radio.

The appearance also included a game centered on hosting a hypothetical Hollywood dinner party, with Maniscalco and Fallon trading picks and commentary in a lighter segment that rounded out the visit. The bit gave the comedian a chance to riff in real time alongside the host, a format that has become a recurring feature of his talk-show stops.

The full segment aired on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where Maniscalco's mix of pop-culture commentary and new-project promotion gave the episode a broad mix of topics for viewers tuning in on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

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