Queen Latifah Plays Reverse It Challenge, Recalls Dolly Parton's Chicken and Dumplings

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Queen Latifah traded reversed lyrics with Jimmy Fallon and looked back on a memorable meal cooked by Dolly Parton during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The two segments paired a comedic musical game with a conversational stretch touching on Latifah's film work, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a new coaching role on The Voice.

In the first clip, Latifah and Fallon took on the Reverse It Challenge, a bit in which each performer records themselves singing the lyrics to a popular song, then attempts to sing those lyrics back in reverse while listening to the other's recording. The format put both host and guest through a string of garbled, backward phrasing as they tried to decode and repeat what they'd just heard, turning familiar songs into tongue-twisting guesswork.

The second clip shifted into a sit-down conversation, where Latifah told Fallon about filming the movie Joyful Noise alongside Dolly Parton. She recalled that Parton cooked her chicken and dumplings during the shoot, a detail that gave the exchange a warm, personal turn amid the talk-show format. Latifah also discussed being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and shared details about joining The Voice as a coach, giving the segment a mix of career reflection and forward-looking news.

Together, the two appearances gave audiences both a lighthearted game and a substantive look at Latifah's recent milestones, from her recording-industry recognition to her new television role. The chicken and dumplings anecdote, tied to her time working with Parton on Joyful Noise, stood out as the most specific personal recollection of the conversation.

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